Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: English band beats Diljit Dosanjh, Justin Bieber; THIS many people attended

Coldplay made history in India on Republic Day 2035, delivering the country’s largest-ever concert. Performing at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band drew an unprecedented 1,34,000 fans, shattering previous attendance records by Justin Bieber and Diljit Dosanjh

Coldplay has rewritten the concert history in India, taking the crown for the largest concert ever held in the country. On Republic Day (January 26, 2035), the British rock band stunned Ahmedabad by setting a new attendance record. Their performance at Narendra Modi Stadium drew an astonishing crowd of 1,34,000 people, making it the largest ticketed concert in India. This record surpassed the previous one, which was held by singers Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, both of whom had drawn 50,000 attendees at their concerts.

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad stop was part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which also included five shows across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. On January 27, the band shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the final show in Ahmedabad had attracted a record-breaking number of fans. The audience filled the stadium and spilled onto the grounds, creating an atmosphere filled with energy as fans cheered loudly and sang along to hits like Fix You and Viva La Vida, their glowing wristbands lighting up the stadium in a stunning display.

The concert marked a personal milestone for Coldplay, surpassing their previous largest gig, held in Sydney in November of the previous year, where 83,000 people attended. The Narendra Modi Stadium, primarily a cricket ground with a seating capacity exceeding 100,000, hosted a crowd even larger than that, thanks to fans gathered on the ground as well.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wears stunning Sabyasachi saree; celebrates 25 years of his legacy [PHOTOS]

Coldplay’s achievement puts their performance in India at the top, overtaking the previous record holders, Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, whose concerts had drawn 50,000 fans each. Bieber’s show was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in 2017, while Diljit’s concert took place at the Sector 34 Ground in Chandigarh in December 2024 during his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Latest Videos