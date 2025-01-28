Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy said that the $210.5 million DDTL announced in June 2024 is fully funded after meeting operational milestones.

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 1:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 1:18 AM IST

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) were in the spotlight on Monday after the company announced it had received access to the final $40.5 million of the Delayed Draw Term Loan (DDTL) after having met the third set of performance milestones agreed upon between the firm and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management.

Eos said that the $210.5 million DDTL announced in June 2024 is now fully funded after having met operational milestones related to its state-of-the-art manufacturing line, raw materials cost-out, Z3 technology performance improvement, and orders backlog cash conversion.

Eos said it surpassed its January raw materials cost-out target by 6% while delivering manufacturing cycle times below 10 seconds.

Cerberus Senior Managing Director Nick Robinson said 2025 and beyond is all about revenue growth, profitability, and acceleration of global manufacturing capacity to meet exponential global demand.

“This demand is driven by a critical need for a long-duration, non-flammable alternative to lithium at a time when the national security imperative could not be more important,” he said.

Despite the news, EOSE shares traded over 4% lower on Monday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘bullish’ territory (55/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

EOSE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:04 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits EOSE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:04 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users expressed optimism on the shares’ near-term prospects following the news.

Recently, Eos said it expects to achieve its revised $15 million revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 driven by increased customer deliveries during the fourth quarter.

Moreover, it expects to achieve 2025 revenue between $150 million and $190 million, driven by increased production volume on the company’s first state-of-the-art manufacturing line and continued strengthening of its overall supply chain.

Meanwhile, shares of Eos Energy have gained nearly 6% year-to-date and have risen over 414% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Recent Stories

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon