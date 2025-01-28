Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

JPMorgan lowered its price target on the firm ahead of its Q4 earnings expecting “downbeat” market commentary from management.

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 1:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 1:18 AM IST

Nucor Corp. (NUE) shares edged 0.2% lower in mid-day trading on Friday as investors awaited the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, due after the market close. 

The steelmaker is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on revenue of $6.76 billion, marking a 12.7% decline from the same period last year, according to Koyfin data.

Net profit for the December quarter is forecast to plummet over 80% to $139 million as weakening steel prices and softer end-market demand weigh on the company’s performance.

JPMorgan recently trimmed its price target on Nucor to $152 from $168, reiterating an ‘Overweight’ rating ahead of the earnings release. 

In a research note cited by The Fly, the investment bank flagged "downbeat" market commentary as a potential headwind but noted optimism around seasonal inventory restocking and favorable trade policies that could benefit North American steelmakers in the coming quarters.

Nucor has also been drawn into speculation about a potential collaboration with Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to pursue a joint acquisition of U.S. Steel (X). 

Since the company has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, investors will be watching closely for any updates about the possible consolidation of the steel industry.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 131039.png Nucor Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 1:10 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nucor dipped to ‘bearish’ on Tuesday afternoon, from ‘neutral’ three months ago. However, message volume spiked ahead of the earnings to ‘extremely high’ levels. 

One user expressed cautious optimism, increasing their position in Nucor citing the company's long-term resilience despite Wall Street’s near-term forecasts.

Nucor's stock is expected to move about 4.3% – around $5.26 per share – after its earnings report, based on options trading data reported by TheFly. 

The volume of call options is higher than put options, at a ratio of 11:2, which means that more investors are betting on the stock going up, rather than down. 

Historically, the stock has moved an average of 6.5% after earnings over the past two years.

U.S. steel prices saw a sharp decline in 2024 due to a slowdown in end-market demand after a strong run in late 2023 that extended into early last year.

Nucor’s stock has dipped by over 30% in the last year, with half of that drop occurring in the last three months. Despite this, the stock is up nearly 4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Dives To Under $100K Ahead Of Fed Meeting As DeepSeek AI Fuels Tech Sector Panic: Retail Sentiment Sours

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Recent Stories

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon