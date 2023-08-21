Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes

    Nick Jonas seems to have developed an appreciation for Indian cuisine since being introduced to these dishes by Priyanka Chopra. Their breakfast includes dosa, idli, or poha, accompanied by omelette and avocado toast. 

    Priyanka Chopra is a true foodie. Nick Jonas, her spouse, is also a singer. You may wonder how we know this. A brief scroll over their Instagram account demonstrates this. While Priyanka's fans know that the actress is not just a fitness fanatic but also sticks to a strict diet, many may be unaware that Nick Jonas also follows a strict diet to preserve his health. Furthermore, the Hollywood actor appreciates Indian dishes as much as other gastronomic options do.

    A video circulating on social media, mainly on fan pages dedicated to Priyanka and Nick Jonas, shows Nick Jonas discussing his favourite Indian cuisine. Do you want to guess what's on his list? When asked about his favourite Indian dishes, Nick said, "I like Paneer, Lamb Biryani, and dosa." Although the actual date of the video is uncertain, it has received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from fans who have filled the comment area. 

    During an interview with Today magazine in 2020, Nick was asked about his favourite Indian food, and he said, "Paneer, it's the best." When questioned about the popular snack samosa, Nick said, "I do... but I'm more of a paneer guy."

    Not just Nick Jonas, but Priyanka Chopra's breakfast frequently consists of dosa, idli, or poha, generally complemented by an egg and avocado toast. Nick Jonas appears to have developed a liking for Indian cuisine after being exposed to them by Priyanka Chopra.

    Priyanka Chopra also runs a restaurant in New York called Sona. Her restaurant has a wide variety of Indian cuisines such as vada pav, paani puri, dosa, and kulcha.

    Nick Jonas has won over the entire country since tying the wedding with Priyanka Chopra. This worldwide celebrity has clearly embraced his position as "national jiju" with precision, from his impromptu Bhangra routines to crafting reels on Bollywood lingo and trying his hand at Indian cooking.

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra began dating in May 2018. Within two months, the couple understood they were meant to be together and married in a grandiose wedding ceremony in December of that year. Nick and Priyanka had their first child, a girl, through surrogacy in 2022.

     

