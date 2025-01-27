Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment, questions Padma Awards for overlooking singers like Kishore Kumar

Sonu Nigam criticises the Padma Awards for failing to recognise renowned singers such as Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan, alleging that some are only honoured after their deaths.

Singer Sonu Nigam recently expressed disappointment that the Padma Awards overlooked renowned artists. In a social media post, he emphasised how stalwarts such as Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan had never gotten the award despite their lasting contributions to music. Sonu resorted to Instagram to criticise the government for ignoring famous artists and their significant contributions to music. He pointed out that, whereas Mohammad Rafi received the Padma Shri, Kishore Kumar was never recognised, despite his global effect on musicians.

The singer also discussed how prizes are handed posthumously. He said, “Awards are being given posthumously too, right?"

Sonu said that even among living icons, singers like Alka Yagnik, who have had a long and distinguished career, are yet to be recognised. He stated that Shreya Ghoshal, who has demonstrated her brilliance throughout the years, too needs to be recognised.

He also mentioned Sunidhi Chauhan, whose distinctive voice has inspired a whole generation, and expressed his anger with the lack of appreciation for such legendary voices.

Sonu also invited his fans to nominate more deserving artists—singers, actors, and others—who have yet to get the Padma. He accompanied the video with a call to action, emphasising the issue of unrecognised talent in India.

Meanwhile, former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded Nigam the Padma Shri in 2022 for his substantial contributions to the music business.

Latest Videos