    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks down his thoughts on 'The Kerala Story' controversy

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified he did not support the ban on The Kerala Story after his statement got misunderstood. Know details.

    First Published May 26, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has issued a clarification after his statement on the controversial film The Kerala Story was wrongly perceived. 

    He took to his Twitter handle to criticise reports alleging he supported a ban on the Adah Sharma starrer and asked portals to stop spreading false news to get some views and hits. Nawazuddin mentioned that he would never want any film to be banned ever.

    ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal

    Taking to his Twitter handle, the Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra actor tweeted, "Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits. It is called cheap TRP - I never said. I would never want any film to be banned. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!."

    During an interview with a renowned entertainment news portal, Siddiqui shared his views on the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story and stated nothing in this world deserves to be banned. 

    The actor shared, "But if a film or novel hurts someone, that is wrong. We do not make films to hurt audiences or their sentiments. We make films to foster social harmony and love among people. It is our responsibility to propagate the same. Nothing in this world deserves to be banned. But if a film has the power to break people and social harmony, it is wrong. Humein iss duniya ko jodna hai, todna nahi hai."

    For the unversed, The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The film got inspired by a story of a group of women from Kerala who get coaxed into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State militant Islamist group. Despite the uproar and backlash, the movie has performed at the box office, crossing Rs 200 crores mark.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression'

