Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal

    Amid never-ending threats and much more, the controversial film The Kerala Story finally gets released at a single-screen theatre in Bengal. Know details about the same.

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 24, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    The Bollywood movie The Kerala Story, banned initially in West Bengal, had got removed by the Supreme Court over a week ago. 

    However, the film was unable to get a release in the state. Makers and distributors revealed the threats and intimidation they got despite the ban lifted by Supreme Court in Bengal. Finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal.

    ALSO READ: 'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

    The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of a group of women who get brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The film is doing great at the box office but was criticised for its prejudiced narrative and indicted of being a propaganda piece by several political leaders. The ban in West Bengal came amid these allegations.

    The music director Bishakh Jyoti told a leading Indian entertainment outlet that The Kerala Story was getting screened in a single-screen theatre in North 24 Parganas Bongaon. Shedding insight, he adds, "I am so happy that a cinema hall from my city is showing our film while most of the halls across Bengal are still reluctant to give space to The Kerala Story."

    The composer affirmed the makers' claim that distributors are facing threats to not screen the film. He said, "I have heard that distributors and hall owners are getting calls and being said not to screen the film. I think, Sreema and a few other theatres, especially single-screen theatres, have also started showing the film. We are hopeful, that soon it will be shown in many more halls in West Bengal."

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the ban on this film before its release on May 5. After the makers moved to the Supreme Court, the apex court lifted the ban on May 18. At a press conference in Kolkata last week, filmmaker Sudipto Sen claimed that distributors were apparently getting threats to not show the film.

    ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer oozes oomph by flaunting breasts in cream-plunging BOLD top

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra vma

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan ADC

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

    Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity Goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal (ARB)

    Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity, goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal

    Pushpa 2: Much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer film to release on THIS date; know details vma

    Pushpa 2: Much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer film to release on THIS date; know details

    Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack vma

    Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to soon bring new feature to Group settings to make life easier check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring new feature to Group settings

    Tips to book cheap flights for your next vacation gcw

    Tips to book cheap flights for your next vacation

    Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services AJR

    CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra vma

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra

    football Post-Vinicius Junior racism episode, Valencia handed five-match partial stadium ban; details here-ayh

    Post-Vinicius Junior racism episode, Valencia handed five-match partial stadium ban; details here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon