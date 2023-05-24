The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal

Amid never-ending threats and much more, the controversial film The Kerala Story finally gets released at a single-screen theatre in Bengal. Know details about the same.

The Bollywood movie The Kerala Story, banned initially in West Bengal, had got removed by the Supreme Court over a week ago.

However, the film was unable to get a release in the state. Makers and distributors revealed the threats and intimidation they got despite the ban lifted by Supreme Court in Bengal. Finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal.

ALSO READ: 'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of a group of women who get brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The film is doing great at the box office but was criticised for its prejudiced narrative and indicted of being a propaganda piece by several political leaders. The ban in West Bengal came amid these allegations.

The music director Bishakh Jyoti told a leading Indian entertainment outlet that The Kerala Story was getting screened in a single-screen theatre in North 24 Parganas Bongaon. Shedding insight, he adds, "I am so happy that a cinema hall from my city is showing our film while most of the halls across Bengal are still reluctant to give space to The Kerala Story."

The composer affirmed the makers' claim that distributors are facing threats to not screen the film. He said, "I have heard that distributors and hall owners are getting calls and being said not to screen the film. I think, Sreema and a few other theatres, especially single-screen theatres, have also started showing the film. We are hopeful, that soon it will be shown in many more halls in West Bengal."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the ban on this film before its release on May 5. After the makers moved to the Supreme Court, the apex court lifted the ban on May 18. At a press conference in Kolkata last week, filmmaker Sudipto Sen claimed that distributors were apparently getting threats to not show the film.

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer oozes oomph by flaunting breasts in cream-plunging BOLD top