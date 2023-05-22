Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression'

    On Sunday, actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story and shared Dwayne Johnson's statement about him going through depression.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 22, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Actress Deepika Padukone, last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has finally disclosed her reaction to Dwayne Johnson's recent statement on his mental health. 

    In an interview, the 'Baywatch' star Dwayne Johnson spoke about his depression. On Sunday, Deepika reposted his quote on her Instagram story and reacted to the same. Everyone knows how the 'Piku' actress has been an advocate of mental health awareness.

    Deepika, who battled depression in 2015, on Sunday, took to her story and shared a post on Dwayne's statement about him suffering from depression and going through a dark phase in his life. Along with it, she wrote, "Mental health matters." She also tagged her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The actress tried to pull attention to the importance of mental health.

    Recently, Dwayne appeared on The Pivot podcast, where he spoke in-depth about his battle with depression. He shared, "I did not want to go to school. I was ready to leave. I left school. I did not take any midterms. And I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is that I did not know what it was. I did not know what mental health was. I did not know what depression was. I just knew I did not want to be there. I was not going to any of the team meetings. I was not participating in anything."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

    Back in 2015, Deepika had spoken about her struggle with depression. It was the first time ever she spoke openly and went frank about it. While speaking to a reputed Indian television news channel, the actress had said, "I woke up one morning just feeling empty. You know this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up feeling directionless. I didn't know where to go. I didn't know what to do. I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would start crying at drop of the hat."

    After Pathaan, Deepika will wow her fans in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The duo is currently busy shooting for India's first aerial action film. It also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role. Apart from this, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Both of her films will release in 2024.

