National Film Awards 2023: When and where to watch the grand ceremony

The 2023 National Film Awards will take place at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. Various winners, including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun, have traveled to Delhi with their family and friends for the awards. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards. You can watch the ceremony live on DD National at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. If you can't access a TV, the event will be streamed on DD National's YouTube channel at the same time. The official Doordarshan National handle shared this news with a poster, inviting everyone to celebrate talent and excellence at the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 17th, at 1:30 PM.

Kriti Sanon, who will be honored with the best actress award for her role in the film "Mimi," arrived in Delhi on Monday. Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for his Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise," was also seen in Delhi with his wife Sneha Reddy. He is the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor award in the history of the National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday morning as they headed to Delhi. Alia also won the Best Actress award for her performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi." Karan Johar, the producer of "Shershaah," was also seen with Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, as their film, starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, received the Special Jury Award.

Among the other notable attendees are Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" won in several categories, and R Madhavan, whose film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" received the Best Feature Film award. Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" also achieved success in various categories.

