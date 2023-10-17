Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    National Film Awards 2023: When and where to watch the grand ceremony

    Numerous Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar, have arrived in Delhi to participate in the National Film Awards ceremony.

    National Film Awards 2023: When and where to watch the grand ceremony SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    The 2023 National Film Awards will take place at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. Various winners, including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun, have traveled to Delhi with their family and friends for the awards. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards. You can watch the ceremony live on DD National at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. If you can't access a TV, the event will be streamed on DD National's YouTube channel at the same time. The official Doordarshan National handle shared this news with a poster, inviting everyone to celebrate talent and excellence at the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 17th, at 1:30 PM.

    Kriti Sanon, who will be honored with the best actress award for her role in the film "Mimi," arrived in Delhi on Monday. Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for his Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise," was also seen in Delhi with his wife Sneha Reddy. He is the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor award in the history of the National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday morning as they headed to Delhi. Alia also won the Best Actress award for her performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi." Karan Johar, the producer of "Shershaah," was also seen with Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, as their film, starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, received the Special Jury Award.

    Among the other notable attendees are Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" won in several categories, and R Madhavan, whose film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" received the Best Feature Film award. Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" also achieved success in various categories.

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, wife Sneha arrive in style for awaited ceremony - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leo: Madras High Court refuses to grant permission for special morning show rkn

    Leo: Madras High Court refuses to grant permission for special morning show

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, wife Sneha arrive in style for awaited ceremony - WATCH vma

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, wife Sneha arrive in style for awaited ceremony - WATCH

    Supreme Court verdict is heartbreaking LGBTQ activist Sushant Divgikar after same sex ruling gcw

    'Verdict is heartbreaking but we should take our wins': Sushant Divgikar after SC ruling on same-sex marriage

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening? Farhan Akhtar hints at potential sequel; READ SHG

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening? Farhan Akhtar hints at potential sequel; READ

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH vma

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Happy Birthday Martina Navratilova; 10 quotes by the Tennis Legend osf

    Happy Birthday Martina Navratilova; 10 quotes by the Tennis Legend

    Leo: Madras High Court refuses to grant permission for special morning show rkn

    Leo: Madras High Court refuses to grant permission for special morning show

    How to trick your opponent in poker

    How to trick your opponent in poker

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress' manifesto promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all and IPL team AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress' manifesto promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all and IPL team

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, wife Sneha arrive in style for awaited ceremony - WATCH vma

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, wife Sneha arrive in style for awaited ceremony - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon