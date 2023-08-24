National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu?

The occasion represents a huge showdown between regional cinema and the glamour of Bollywood. Movies from the Malayalam industry, such 'Nayattu', 'Minnal Murali', and 'Meppadiyan', are ready to challenge the dominance of their Hindi counterparts.Industry insiders predict that the Malayalam movie Nayattu might be Joju George's "defining moment" and establish him as a serious candidate for the Best Actor prize. The R. Madhavan-directed film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is another strong contender in a number of categories, with a focus on the Best Actor award. Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are vying for the Best Actress award, and the rivalry is becoming fierce. Kangana Ranaut's performance in "Thalaivi" increases her chances, and Alia Bhatt's outstanding representation in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" has established her as a leading contender.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie granted U/A certificate

Not to be missed is the musical category, where master Keeravani is predicted to win for his mesmerising compositions in SS Rajamouli's critically praised film "RRR," which is up for Best Music Direction. Basil Joseph's "Minnal Murali," which is a promising contender for several accolades, will raise the profile of Malayalam film. There is some mystery surrounding the renowned Best Malayalam Film Award, with noteworthy mentions like "Home," "Aavasavyuham," "Chavittu," and "Meppadiyan" making it to the final list. The competitors are all deserving representatives of the Malayalam cinema industry, and the competition is strong.

Nayattu, a gripping political survival thriller set in 2021 India that was written by Shahi Kabir and directed by Martin Prakkat, stands out among the competition. The movie, which debuted on April 8, 2021, received a great deal of praise for its expert direction and the cast's outstanding work, especially Joju George's engaging acting. The film received so widespread recognition that India included it on its shortlist for the Best International Film category of the 94th Academy Awards. The Telugu version, "Kota Bommali" (2023), serves as another example of its influence.

Also Read: Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here