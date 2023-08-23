Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie granted U/A certificate

Entertainment
Jawan: The Shah Rukh Khan film received a U/A rating from the CBFC, along with seven cuts. A few conversations and references have also been changed.
The Jawan film's creators have reportedly been requested to make seven adjustments, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Atlee has been instructed to tone down the depictions of suicide and take out the images of the decapitated body.
Additionally, it has been requested that the "out of context" mention of the Indian president be changed. 'Head Of State' must be used in its stead.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the sentence "Tab tak beta vote daalne" no longer contains the words "Paida hoke."
It is clear from the preview that Shah Rukh is playing Jawan, who is likewise fighting a moralistic battle with an army of female troops at his side.
The huge response to the video demonstrated the film's enormous fan following even before it was seen in theatres.
Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, is a Red Chillies Entertainment production that is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and Gauri Khan.
It has been given a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. One of King Khan's most costly endeavours, Jawan was produced on a massive 300 crore budget.