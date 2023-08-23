Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here

Rajinikanth has played a decent number of mass action roles throughout his career. Even his most recent picture, Jailer, which was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, had the actor in a comparable setting. However, it has come to light that one of Rajinikanth's on-screen partners advised the actor to stop engaging in physical combat. The late Raghuvaran, who appeared alongside Rajinikanth in a significant number of films, was this co-star. The two actors were well-known for their close connection, and Raghuvaran had openly discussed with Rajinikanth the possibility of playing a mediator in a movie.

Rajinikanth has played a decent number of mass action roles throughout his career. Even his most recent picture, Jailer, which was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, had the actor in a comparable setting. However, it has come to light that one of Rajinikanth's on-screen partners advised the actor to stop engaging in physical combat. The late Raghuvaran, who appeared alongside Rajinikanth in a significant number of films, was this co-star. The two actors were well-known for their close connection, and Raghuvaran had openly discussed with Rajinikanth the possibility of playing a mediator in a movie.

Ramesh, Raghuvaran's brother, detailed this occurrence in a recent interview. Ramesh claimed that his brother had advised Rajinikanth that he would advance if he began playing the mediator in his films. Ramesh stated, "My brother told him, 'Sir, you quit all this fighting in your films.'" in an interview with Galatta Tamil. You go and break up all the fights that are taking place outside on the streets, acting as a peacemaker. You'll advance to the next level with this. Then Rajini Sir would laugh in his distinctive manner.

