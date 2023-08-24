National Film Awards 2023: Indrans receives special mention for his character in movie 'Home'

Indrans' character of Oliver Twist in the movie 'Home' received special mention in the 69th National Film Awards. Rojin Thomas is the director of the movie. 'Home' received the Best Feature Film award for the Malayalam language category. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Malayalam actor ‘Indrans’ received special mention under the Feature Films category. He got this special acclaim for his character, Oliver Twist in the movie ‘Home’. It was directed by Rojin Thomas who is also known for the movie ‘Philips and the Monkey Pen’. K. Surendran is another name he is known by but people are more fond of his stage name ‘Indrans’. It is interesting to note that Indrans is also a former costume designer. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Aalorukkam’ in 2018.

Vijay Babu who played the role of a psychologist in 'Home', shared a post on social media celebrating this news.

The character of Oliver Twist in ‘Home’ was totally enhanced due to the acting skills that Indrans showcased. The subtle movements and gestures that he makes, create an impact on the audience. Oliver is a father who aspires to be tech-savvy but is not motivated enough due to the subtle bullying he faces from his sons, Antony and Charles. It highlights the collective effort that should be put in by the members of the family to maintain the bond they nurture.

Indrans first appearance in the movie was in ‘Choothattam’ (1981). He was a costume designer for the movie but later with the support of the directors he used to work with, started receiving notable roles. CID Unnikrishnan B.A., BEd (1994), was his breakthrough. The roles that he received during his early acting career, were mostly for comical characters.

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: ‘Home’ receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category

‘Munroe Thuruth’, directed by Manu made Indrans stand out as a character who submitted exceptional performance for a serious character. Later many serious portrayals led him to excel in his character as Ripper Ravi in the crime thriller movie ‘Anjaam Pathira.’ Even if it was a brief cameo, Indrans captured the attention of the audience during the limited time.

There are many actors like Indrans, who only received roles of a comic undertone or comedy sidekick in spite of the valuable talent they possessed. Indrans has once again become a true inspiration and the reason for celebration on behalf of the 69th National Film Awards.

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Kerala receives 7 awards in total under Feature, Non-Feature category



