National Film Awards 2023: Kerala receives 7 awards in total under Feature, Non-Feature category

A total of 6 awards have been received by Kerala in the 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021. Home receives the Best Feature Film in Malayalam language category while Best Screenplay Award goes to Shahi Kabir for ‘Nayattu’. --by Leona Merlin Antony

The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 was announced at a press meet in New Delhi. It is organized by the National Film Development Corporation of India to honour the great artistic creations of Indian Cinema. The National Film Awards are distributed in two categories which are Non-Feature Films and Feature Films. The jury analysing the quality of all the films taken under scrutiny is appointed by the Directorate of Film Festivals in India.

Given below, is the complete list of the National Film Awards which was received by Kerala. A total of 6 awards were bagged collectively for the Feature and Non-Feature categories.

1. The Best Animation Film: ‘Kandittundu’ by Adithi Krishnadas

Under the Non-Feature Film category, ‘Kandittundu’ received the Best Animation Film Award. Adithi Krishnadas is the director of this animation film. ‘Kandittundu’ highlights the enchanting stories of ghosts that have been crafted into the Malayalam folklore. Studio Eeksaurus is the film production company behind the film.

2. Best Environment Film: 'Munnam Valavu'

‘Munnam Valavu’ received the Best Environment Film Including Agriculture under the Non-Feature Film. It is directed by R. S. Pradeep.

5 awards were received by the Feature Film category which are for the following films listed below.

3. Special Mention under Feature Films: Indrans for movie ‘Home’

Indrans has received special mention for his performance in the movie ‘Home’ directed by Rojin Thomas. He plays the role of Oliver Twist, a father who struggles to be a tech savvy.

4. Best Feature Film Award in Malayalam language: ‘Home’

Directed by Rojin Thomas, ‘Home’ was released in 2021 and starred Indrans also known as as K. Surendran. It won the Best Feature Film in each of the languages specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution. The movie narrates the story of a technologically challenged father trying to fit into the current pace of the world. It also highlights the issue of the generation gap and how it poses a problem to both the older and younger generations.

5. Best Screenplay Award: ‘Nayattu’ written by Shahi Kabir

Shahi Kabir wrote the screenplay for the Malayalam movie, ‘Nayattu’. The 2018 film ‘Joseph’, written by him, also received great mention for its story during the time. Directed by Martin Prakkat, ‘Nayattu’ is about three police officers who struggle to avoid arrest as they get framed for a crime by corrupt officials.

6. Best Debut Film of a Director: ‘Meppadiyan’ by Vishnu Mohan

‘Meppadiyan’ is a thriller film by Vishnu Mohan starring Unni Mukundan. The lead role as Jayakrishnan lands in a financial constraint when some greedy politicians leave him penniless after a real estate deal. To be precise, ‘Meppadiyan’ received the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

7. Best Film on Environment Conservation /Preservation

'Aavasavyuham’ by director Krishand received the Best Film on Environment Conservation. The full name of the movie is Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt. The lead roles are Rahul Rajagopal, Sreenath Babu, Sreejith Babu, and Zhinz Shan.

