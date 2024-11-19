Bengaluru: 73 electric bikes destroyed in My EV showroom fire at Rajajinagar, receptionist charred; PHOTOS

A tragic fire at My EV electric bike showroom in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, severely injured 23-year-old receptionist Priya, believed to be caused by a short circuit in a bike’s battery. Firefighters and police responded swiftly. Investigations are ongoing, with concerns about further explosions. 

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 7:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

A fire erupted at My EV electric bike showroom on Rajkumar Road, Bengaluru, leaving the area in chaos. A suspected short circuit triggered the blaze.

article_image2

23-year-old Priya, a receptionist, was trapped inside the showroom. Despite quick firefighter efforts, she succumbed to severe burns and was taken to Victoria Hospital. Her father, Armugam arrived at the scene and broke into tears, enquiring about her daughter.

article_image3

The fire reportedly started around 5:30 PM in the bike section, possibly due to a short circuit in one of the electric bike batteries.

article_image4

Two fire engines arrived at the scene while Rajajinagar police cordoned off the area, ensuring public safety. Emergency crews worked to prevent further damage.

article_image5

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, concerned about the potential for further explosions. The public is advised to avoid the area for safety.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fire breaks out at electric bike showroom in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru; firefighters on scene vkp

Fire accident at electric bike showroom in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, receptionist burnt (WATCH)

Bengaluru to face power outage on November 20 in certain parts: Will your area be affected? gcw

Bengaluru to face power outage on November 20 in certain parts: Will your area be affected?

Karnataka shocks citizens Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30% vkp

Karnataka shocks citizens: Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30%

Bengaluru Church Street to be closed for 1 week for beautification and maintenance Read why vkp

Bengaluru: Church Street to be closed for 1 week for beautification and maintenance; Here's why

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria vkp

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons

India China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians gcw

India, China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon