Bengaluru: 73 electric bikes destroyed in My EV showroom fire at Rajajinagar, receptionist charred; PHOTOS

A tragic fire at My EV electric bike showroom in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, severely injured 23-year-old receptionist Priya, believed to be caused by a short circuit in a bike’s battery. Firefighters and police responded swiftly. Investigations are ongoing, with concerns about further explosions.

23-year-old Priya, a receptionist, was trapped inside the showroom. Despite quick firefighter efforts, she succumbed to severe burns and was taken to Victoria Hospital. Her father, Armugam arrived at the scene and broke into tears, enquiring about her daughter.

