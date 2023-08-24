National Film Awards 2023: ‘Home’ receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category

Malayalam movie 'Home' receives the Best Feature Film Award in 69th National Film Awards for regional language category. The movie was directed by Rojin Thomas starring Indrans. The movie awards were for the films of 2021. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Malayalam movie, ‘Home’ received the Best Feature Film Award for the regional language category. Directed by Rojin Thomas, this drama film was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. To add the excitement, Indrans who played the lead role of Oliver Twist in the movie received the Special Mention Award in the 69th National Films Awards.

Watch trailer:

Home movies narrate the story of a technologically challenged father. He lives with his wife and two sons. Oliver’s father also lives with them who has dementia. The movie shows how the older generation finds it hard to fit in with the new trends and ways of the novel generation. The movie portrays the father's journey to be acknowledged by his own son, Antony Oliver Twist performed by Sreenath Bhasi. Antony often compares Oliver with his future father-in-law. This attribute focuses on how Antony is insecure about his own father.

ALSO READ: National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

Rojin Thomas has included emotional scenes through which the audience gets drawn towards the mental pain that Oliver goes through. But he never complains or calls out how his son has treated him. The film greatly emphasises the importance of how it is a collective effort to mend the bonds in a familial relationship. It explains how children also have to be kind towards the journey their parents take in a strange and fast-paced evolving world. The movie also highlights body and gender politics. It deconstructs all deep-rooted stereotypes of how a husband and wife should be, who should be earning for the family and much more.

The movie is still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Indrans is the lead role as Oliver Twist, Sreenath Bhasi as Antony Oliver Twist, Manju Pillai as Kuttiyamma Oliver Twist, Naslen K. Gafoor as Charles Oliver Twist, and Vijay Babu as Psychologist Franklin.

ALSO READ: National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction