7 lightweight cotton saree blouse designs for a stylish look

Halter Neck Cotton Blouse

You can find many designs in printed floral and leaf patterns. You can get a halter neck cotton blouse made in a new pattern. Such styles will make you unique

Keyhole Cotton Blouse Design

The silhouette of keyhole cotton blouse design suits any body type. The zero neckline design is giving it a bold touch. Pair it with a single color cotton saree

Collar Pattern Printed Cotton Blouse

Semi sleeve cotton saree blouses look very beautiful. The sea blue colored cotton silk base in the blouse is making it attractive

Floral Printed Cotton Blouse Design

For a minimal look, you can wear this type of blouse design daily in the office. Such floral prints are always multi-purple. Wear it with cotton sarees of many colors

V-Neck Semi Sleeve Cotton Blouse

You can also choose full white color in cotton blouse. In this, you can get a V-neck semi sleeve cotton blouse made by adding heavy lace

Stand Collar Deep Neck Blouse

Apart from white, you can also choose black color cotton blouse. Wear it with embroidered lace and get a stand collar deep neck blouse customized

