Vettaiyan trailer OUT: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel action film; watch here

    Vettaiyan Movie Official Trailer: The trailer for the highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by T.J. Gnanavel, has been released.

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

    Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. The film is directed by T.J. Gnanavel, known for his previous works like Koottathil Oruthan and Jai Bhim. Lyca Productions has bankrolled the project, with music composed by Anirudh. Malayalam cinema's lady superstar, Manju Warrier, stars opposite Rajinikanth, marking her first collaboration with the actor.

    The trailer also introduces the characters portrayed by its star-studded ensemble, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier, providing peeks into their respective roles. "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," Amitabh's character declares, expressing his aversion to encounter killings. Rana appears to portray a business mogul, while Fahadh plays a crook.

    Filming has been completed, and Vettaiyan is gearing up for release. The makers have been treating fans with regular updates. The first single from the film, Manasilayo, released last month, has already become a chartbuster.

     

    Manju Warrier's dance moves in the song have taken Instagram Reels by storm. Vettaiyan is slated for a theatrical release on October 10th, coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja holidays. Given its high-octane action sequences, the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. As the release date approaches, the excitement surrounding Vettaiyan is palpable, with the makers further amplifying it with frequent updates.

    In line with this, the team has now launched the much-awaited trailer of Vettaiyan. As director T.J. Gnanavel had promised during the audio launch, the film showcases Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and powerful dialogues, the trailer has left fans in awe, raising the anticipation for the film to new heights.

     

