Ananya Panday channels her inner Amol Palekar in latest BTS pictures from 'CTRL' set [PHOTOS]

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    Bollywood star Ananya Panday recently gave fans a glimpse of her fun side through her latest social media update, presumably from the set of her upcoming Netflix release, CTRL. In the photos, Ananya can be seen playfully channeling her "inner Amol Palekar" while sporting a moustache, with her phone displaying a picture of the veteran actor-director.

    The actress seems to be in high spirits, embracing a lighthearted and goofy vibe that reflects her fun personality. Ananya's caption for the post read, "Why you may ask, watch CTRL on Friday to find out (sic)," hinting at an exciting reveal once the film premieres.

    CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is set to release on Netflix on October 4. The movie, a blend of drama and humor, promises an entertaining ride for audiences, with Ananya portraying an intriguing character that appears to have elements of quirk and nostalgia.

    This social media post not only teased her upcoming role but also drew attention for its playful nod to Amol Palekar, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema known for his distinct charm and the relatable, understated characters he portrayed in the 1970s and 1980s. Ananya's tribute seems to have resonated well with fans, who appreciated the retro reference.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

    Ananya’s ability to effortlessly channel a veteran's classic look while adding her own touch has left fans curious and excited about what her character will bring in CTRL. The project marks another exciting collaboration between her and acclaimed filmmaker Motwane, raising expectations for a unique story and performance.

    With CTRL just around the corner, viewers can look forward to seeing Ananya explore new dimensions in her acting career while bringing her signature fun and freshness to the role. Don’t miss the premiere on Netflix this Friday, October 4.

    ALSO READ: 'It isn't religious...', Amitabh Bachchan revealed why wife Jaya eats meat but he doesn't

