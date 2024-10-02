Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce reason: Konda Surekha drops SHOCKING allegations, here's the truth

Congress leader and minister Konda Surekha has made sensational comments regarding BRS leader and former minister KTR as the reason for the separation of Tollywood star couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

KTR - Samantha, Naga Chaitanyas divorce: Senior Congress leader and minister Konda Surekha has become a sensation in Telangana politics. Her recent comments are shaking the state. Speaking to the media, Konda Surekha targeted and criticized the President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR). She made serious allegations against KTR. Konda Surekha made sensational comments alleging that KTR was the reason for the separation of the once Tollywood star couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. She also made shocking allegations that many heroes got married early and left Tollywood because of KTR.

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: Konda Sukhekh blames KTR

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made shocking allegations on Wednesday (October 2) that BRS Working President KTR was responsible for the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. She alleged that Samantha and many actresses got married early and left the film industry because of KTR.

Konda Surekha said, "He (KTR) is addicted to drugs. Not only did he take it, but he also supplied it to the film people. He threw rave parties. He played with their feelings and blackmailed them. It was KTR who harassed them... Everyone in the film field knows this... It is an open secret," Konda Surekha made sensational allegations.



KTR asked to send Samantha for N-Convention: Konda Surekha

Konda Surekha alleged that KTR was 100 per cent responsible for the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. She said that he should be held 100 per cent responsible for the divorce of the star couple. Konda Surekha commented that KTR demanded that Samantha be sent to him instead of demolishing the N-Convention and that when Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go to him, she refused.



She alleged that this led to the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. She made harsh comments that KTR is 100 per cent responsible for the injustice done to Samantha's life today. She alleged that he tapped the phones of the film people and used those recordings to intimidate and subdue many heroines.

Why did KTR become a target for Konda Surekha? What is the connection with Raghunandan Rao?

Konda Surekha's comments have stirred state politics. In Konda Sukhekh's comments, KTR has become a big target. However, dragging Naga Chaitanya and Samantha is creating a huge uproar. The reason for this controversy was a post that appeared on social media before this controversy arose. In that post, Konda Surekha and BJP leader MP Raghunandan Rao participated in an event. On this occasion, Raghu Nandan Rao honoured Konda Surekha by garlanding her with flowers. However, many people shared this photo on social media with obscene comments. The controversy started when many BRS activists also shared it.

Minister Konda Surekha reacted to this and burst into tears. She demanded strict action against them and criticized it as a testament to the degradation of the BRS party. Once again, she came before the media and criticized KTR by targeting him. Raghunandan Rao also criticized BRS and said that they would take legal action against them.

She also lashed out that the BRS leaders, frustrated by the loss of power, do not know what they are doing. She alleged that BRS leaders, including former Chief Minister KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao, resorted to harassment.

"I am asking KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao... Do you troll the women in your house like this? Think for once... You have been ministers for a decade... It is your responsibility to respect women," she said. Responding to Surekha's allegations, former minister and BRS leader Harish Rao said, 'It is everyone's responsibility to respect women.' "No one will tolerate disrespect towards them. I sympathize with @IKondaSurekha's pain. I strongly condemn such misbehaviour on social media. I urge everyone to behave responsibly on social media platforms," he said.



What a shameless politics... Is it a disrespect to women who act in movies? Prakash Raj's comments

Famous actor Prakash Raj, who criticized Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in the background of the Tirupati Laddu controversy, has now reacted strongly to the comments made by Congress leader Konda Surekha regarding the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. Sharing a video clip of Telangana Congress leader and Minister Konda Surekha, Prakash Raj commented, 'What a shameless politics... Is it a disrespect to women who act in movies?.. #justasking'.

Latest Videos