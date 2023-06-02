Mumbaikar Leaked: Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey's film on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey's Mumbaikar is now leaked on many torrent sites for free download. Mumbaikar, a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Maanagaram

Mumbaikar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey, premiered on JioCinema on June 2. Unfortunately, the thriller has been the latest victim of piracy since it was released online for free viewing and downloading. Santosh Sivan directed and cinematographed the film. On the digital streaming market, the film received a tepid reception.

When the film was released digitally, its complete content was duplicated and pirated on many unauthorised websites. The links to the high-definition movie are now all over the internet and are also becoming viral on social networking sites.

The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, is a remake of Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra's thriller. The film was recreated in Hindi with a new cast by acclaimed Santosh Sivan.

Mumbaikar Cast

Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Ranvir Shorey, Hridhu Haroon, Sachin Khedekar, and Sanjay Mishra play prominent parts in the film.

Mumbaikar Team

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote the film's original plot. Himanshu Singh and Aradhana Sah updated the Hindi translation. Himanshu Singh and Amit Joshi collaborated on the screenplay. The film's background score was composed by Salil Amrute, while the melodies were composed by Yug Bhusal. Dilip Damodar assisted with the film's editing.