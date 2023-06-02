Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix's Manifest Season 4 Part 2 to be released on THIS date in India

    Netflix always drops new releases at midnight PT in the U.S. So, Manifest season 4 part 2, the last ten episodes, will be released in India at 12:30 p.m. IST Friday, June 2, 2023.

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Manifest has captivated the attention and emotions of people everywhere! More eyes can take in the beautiful shows and films thanks to streaming services like Netflix being available worldwide and launching some of their projects simultaneously in the United States. It's no wonder that the spooky drama has admirers all around the world, including India!

    The remaining ten episodes of Season 4 and the entire series will be released very soon! The time the episodes are released varies depending on where you reside. So, if you live in a South Asian country and can't wait for the show's last episodes to air, we've got the release date for you down below. Remember to set your alarms!

    Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda leaves netizens intrigued with his 'favourite girl' post; know details

    When will Manifest Season 4 part 2 be available on Netflix in India?
    In the United States, new releases are always released at 12 a.m. PT. So, Manifest season 4 part 2, or the final ten episodes, will be uploaded on Netflix in India on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. IST (India Standard Time).

    While that is midnight PT (Pacific Time) in the United States, fans in India get to watch the episodes in the middle of the afternoon! Wouldn't that be wonderful? Of course, we may begin viewing late that night, especially since the next day is Saturday and most of us are on vacation. However, not everyone is a night owl. The episodes would be much simpler to binge-watch if they were released in the afternoon. But I believe we can all make an exception for Manifest!

    Manifest season 4 part 2: Main characters
    Many characters are featured in Manifest season 4, part 2. Luna Blaise as Olive, Ty Doran as Older Cal, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben, Daryl Edwards as Vance, and J.R. Ramirez as Jared are among the cast members.

    Also Read: 1920 Horrors of the Heart trailer OUT: Witness Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht's scary horror vendetta


    Manifest season 4 part 2: See the episode list
    After the programme was cancelled by NBC, Netflix stepped in and announced a 20-episode final season, which would be split into two parts. The first ten episodes of Season 4 were published on November 4, 2022, with the remaining half to be shown in Part 2.

    Episode 12 – “Bug Out”
    Episode 13 – “Ghost Plane”
    Episode 14 – “Fata Morgana”
    Episode 15 – “Fata Morgana”
    Episode 16 – “Furball”
    Episode 17 – “Threshold”
    Episode 18 – “Lift/Drag” (directed by Michaela actress Melissa Roxburgh!)
    Episode 19 – “Formation”
    Episode 20 (finale) – “Final Boarding”
     

