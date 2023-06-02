Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

    Abhiram's Ahimsa gets a mixed review from the audience. In addition to Abhiram Daggubati, the film stars Geethika Tiwary, Sadaa, Rajat Bedi, and Kamal Kamaraju, among others.

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Abhiram Daggubati, the brother of actor-producer Rana Daggubati, is making his acting debut in filmmaker Teja's action movie Ahimsa. The film was released today June 2nd, after a long wait. Following its release, the film had a mixed response at the box office. Several actors were debuted in the movie, including the female protagonist, Geethika Tiwary.

    Ahimsa storyline: 
    The film tells the narrative of a small child born and raised with patience, compassion, kindness, and other nonviolent characteristics. However, circumstances force him to abandon his convictions and adopt the violent road for the sake of his family.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know

    The film, starring Abhiram Daggubati, had been in the works for some time before it was released. A few ardent cinema enthusiasts who never miss a new film release have remained steadfast in their dedication. They not only saw the movie on the big screen but also shared their thoughts with the rest of the world via their social media profiles.

    Check out some of their amazing tweets regarding the Ahimsa film, telling you whether you should see it in cinemas.

    Cast of Ahimsa
    In addition to Abhiram Daggubati, the film stars Geethika Tiwary, Sadaa, Rajat Bedi, and Kamal Kamaraju, among others.

    Ahimsa Team
    Teja directed the film, which Gemini Kiran produced. RP Patnaik collaborated again with Teja on the film's background score and soundtrack. Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose wrote the song's lyrics. Sameer Reddy turned on the camera.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark; here's what RBA

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan rom com RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Glance at earliest days, career, personal life, awards won by musical legend vma

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Glance at earliest days, career, personal life, awards won by musical legend

    Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Looking back upon five best Hindi songs composed by maverick composer ADC

    Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Looking back upon five best Hindi songs composed by maverick composer

    Recent Stories

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark; here's what RBA

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Expect Made in Karnataka iPhones from April 2024

    Expect Made in Devanahalli iPhones from April 2024

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case; it's a gift

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case; it's a gift

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan rom com RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon