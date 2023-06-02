Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

Abhiram's Ahimsa gets a mixed review from the audience. In addition to Abhiram Daggubati, the film stars Geethika Tiwary, Sadaa, Rajat Bedi, and Kamal Kamaraju, among others.

Abhiram Daggubati, the brother of actor-producer Rana Daggubati, is making his acting debut in filmmaker Teja's action movie Ahimsa. The film was released today June 2nd, after a long wait. Following its release, the film had a mixed response at the box office. Several actors were debuted in the movie, including the female protagonist, Geethika Tiwary.

Ahimsa storyline:

The film tells the narrative of a small child born and raised with patience, compassion, kindness, and other nonviolent characteristics. However, circumstances force him to abandon his convictions and adopt the violent road for the sake of his family.

The film, starring Abhiram Daggubati, had been in the works for some time before it was released. A few ardent cinema enthusiasts who never miss a new film release have remained steadfast in their dedication. They not only saw the movie on the big screen but also shared their thoughts with the rest of the world via their social media profiles.

Check out some of their amazing tweets regarding the Ahimsa film, telling you whether you should see it in cinemas.

Cast of Ahimsa

Ahimsa Team

Teja directed the film, which Gemini Kiran produced. RP Patnaik collaborated again with Teja on the film's background score and soundtrack. Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose wrote the song's lyrics. Sameer Reddy turned on the camera.