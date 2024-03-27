Mumbai Police detains Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in hookah bar raid, released later

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and reality TV personality, was one of 14 persons held during a raid on a hookah parlour in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. According to the news agency, the Big Boss 17 winner was later freed, citing a Mumbai police officer.



According to ANI, a Mumbai police officer confirmed that the Big Boss 17 winner was subsequently freed. On Tuesday, police raided an illegal hookah parlour in the city's Fort district, seizing ₹ 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth ₹ 13,500.

Also Read: Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar



A case has been filed under certain Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act parts. Police continue searching the area. The 32-year-old rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian and rapper on YouTube.



He first made news in 2021, when he spent a month in jail after being accused of hurting religious sensibilities for statements he made about Hindu deities during a stand-up gig.

Also Read: Is Neha Sharma joining politics before Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Here’s what we know



Following the controversy, the comic announced his resignation from comedy after 12 of his concerts were cancelled within two months due to threats from right-wing groups.



Mr Faruqui made a reappearance in 2022 with the reality TV programme "Lock Upp," in which players resided in a "jail" and completed chores to earn money as "inmates." He won the show's inaugural season.