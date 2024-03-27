Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai Police detains Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in hookah bar raid, released later

    Stand-up comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

    Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and reality TV personality, was one of 14 persons held during a raid on a hookah parlour in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. According to the news agency, the Big Boss 17 winner was later freed, citing a Mumbai police officer.

    According to ANI, a Mumbai police officer confirmed that the Big Boss 17 winner was subsequently freed. On Tuesday, police raided an illegal hookah parlour in the city's Fort district, seizing ₹ 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth ₹ 13,500.

    A case has been filed under certain Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act parts. Police continue searching the area. The 32-year-old rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian and rapper on YouTube.

    He first made news in 2021, when he spent a month in jail after being accused of hurting religious sensibilities for statements he made about Hindu deities during a stand-up gig.

    Following the controversy, the comic announced his resignation from comedy after 12 of his concerts were cancelled within two months due to threats from right-wing groups.

    Mr Faruqui made a reappearance in 2022 with the reality TV programme "Lock Upp," in which players resided in a "jail" and completed chores to earn money as "inmates." He won the show's inaugural season.

