Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar

Ram Charan celebrates his 39th birthday on March 27 and the actor is now preparing for his next production, RC 15. The film is a political action drama directed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Dil Raju. On Ram Charan's birthday, here are some intriguing facts about the actor.

Ram Charan is an established actor in the Indian film industry, well known for his work in Telugu cinema. While many fans are aware of his excellent acting career, here are seven little-known facts about Ram Charan:

Ram Charan was born into a family with strong roots in the Telugu cinema industry. He is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, also known as "Mega Star" by his followers. His paternal grandpa, Allu Ramalingaiah, was a well-known actor in Telugu film.

Despite his family's film business history, Ram Charan attended further schooling in the United States. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mumbai and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

In addition to his acting profession, Ram Charan has started a company. He co-owns TruJet, a Hyderabad-based airline that conducts regional flights in India. He also has an interest in horse racing and runs the Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.

Ram Charan is an avid horseback rider and equestrian athlete. He has been actively interested in horse racing and polo, competing in tournaments and promoting the sport throughout India.

Ram Charan supports a variety of humanitarian and social projects. He has funded organisations that engage in healthcare, education, and rural development, benefiting poor populations.

In addition to his acting career, Ram Charan has worked in film production. Under his production label, Konidela Production Company, he has produced numerous popular Telugu films, notably "Khaidi No. 150" starring his father, Chiranjeevi.

Although Ram Charan is most recognised for his work in Telugu cinema, he has also appeared in Tamil and Hindi films. He made his Hindi cinema debut with "Zanjeer" (2013), a remake of a classic Bollywood film in which he costarred with Priyanka Chopra.

Ram Charan, who portrayed a liberation fighter in RRR, is the grandson of a freedom fighter. His maternal grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah, was a well-known actor who was active in India's liberation movement.