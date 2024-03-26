Is Neha Sharma joining politics before Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has a large social media following, where her charm and charisma continue to engage people. Neha is the daughter of Congress leader Ajeet Sharma, strengthening her political ties.

Neha Sharma stands tall as one of Bollywood's beloved actors, acclaimed for her captivating performances in both Telugu and Bollywood cinema.

With notable roles in films like "Crook" and "Youngistaan," she has carved her niche in the industry, earning accolades and adoration from fans worldwide.

Beyond her silver screen endeavours, Neha boasts a substantial following on social media platforms, where her charm and charisma continue to captivate audiences.

Neha is also the daughter of Congress politician Ajeet Sharma, which strengthens her ties to politics. Recent rumours say that Neha is considering a political career, especially with the Lok Sabha elections approaching.

As rumour swirls, Neha Sharma's political debut remains a source of fascination, set to add yet another layer to her multidimensional identity.

With the approaching Lok Sabha elections dominating the national discourse, the political scene is blazing with excitement.

During the excitement, there is much talk regarding Bollywood star Neha Sharma's prospective political career. What sparked this chatter? Neha's father, Ajeet Sharma, a famous MLA from Bhagalpur, Bihar, recently hinted at this fascinating possibility during a media interview.

In an open meeting with the press, Ajeet Sharma expressed his hopes for the Bhagalpur constituency in the next elections.

Expressing confidence in Congress's ability to secure the seat as part of their alliance agreements, he expressed a strong desire for his daughter, Neha Sharma, to run as their candidate.

"Congress should rightfully secure the Bhagalpur seat, and we are prepared to earnestly contest and emerge victorious. Should Congress secure Bhagalpur, I wholeheartedly advocate for my daughter Neha Sharma's candidacy, given my own position as an MLA. However, should the party deem it fit for me to contest, I am prepared to do so," Ajeet Sharma highlighted the prospective trajectory of Neha Sharma's political career, which is at the nexus of familial heritage and public service.