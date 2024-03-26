Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Neha Sharma joining politics before Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Here’s what we know

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has a large social media following, where her charm and charisma continue to engage people. Neha is the daughter of Congress leader Ajeet Sharma, strengthening her political ties.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha Sharma stands tall as one of Bollywood's beloved actors, acclaimed for her captivating performances in both Telugu and Bollywood cinema.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With notable roles in films like "Crook" and "Youngistaan," she has carved her niche in the industry, earning accolades and adoration from fans worldwide.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Beyond her silver screen endeavours, Neha boasts a substantial following on social media platforms, where her charm and charisma continue to captivate audiences.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha is also the daughter of Congress politician Ajeet Sharma, which strengthens her ties to politics. Recent rumours say that Neha is considering a political career, especially with the Lok Sabha elections approaching.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As rumour swirls, Neha Sharma's political debut remains a source of fascination, set to add yet another layer to her multidimensional identity.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With the approaching Lok Sabha elections dominating the national discourse, the political scene is blazing with excitement.

    article_image7

    Tollywood Actress Neha Sharma

    During the excitement, there is much talk regarding Bollywood star Neha Sharma's prospective political career. What sparked this chatter? Neha's father, Ajeet Sharma, a famous MLA from Bhagalpur, Bihar, recently hinted at this fascinating possibility during a media interview.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In an open meeting with the press, Ajeet Sharma expressed his hopes for the Bhagalpur constituency in the next elections.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Expressing confidence in Congress's ability to secure the seat as part of their alliance agreements, he expressed a strong desire for his daughter, Neha Sharma, to run as their candidate.

    article_image10

    Most Stunning Bikini Look

    "Congress should rightfully secure the Bhagalpur seat, and we are prepared to earnestly contest and emerge victorious. Should Congress secure Bhagalpur, I wholeheartedly advocate for my daughter Neha Sharma's candidacy, given my own position as an MLA. However, should the party deem it fit for me to contest, I am prepared to do so," Ajeet Sharma highlighted the prospective trajectory of Neha Sharma's political career, which is at the nexus of familial heritage and public service.

