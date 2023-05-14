Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa are known for their high-energy dance moves. The chemistry and performance of the actors in this song will steal your heart.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known performer who has often demonstrated his dancing and acting abilities in films and music videos. His music went mainstream, and his admirers dubbed him a "trending star." Fans are going crazy about his chemistry with Monalisa on his new single "Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi" from Tere Naam. Khesari Lal Yadav and Indu Sonali sang the song.

Although Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his high-energy dance moves, the chemistry and performance of the actors in this song will steal your heart.

'Khali Batiya Se Pet Nahi' is a song about their first night after their marriage. Khesari Lal and Monalisa are featured in the song, engaging in a steamy bedroom and rain romance.

They're looking hot as they sway and sing along in a passionate embrace. The music is beautiful, and Khesari and Monalisa's bedroom romance in the rain will leave you wanting more.

The audience is going wild for this love song. Fans are gushing over the pair, praising them for their performance and remarking on their stunning connection. There have been 330,598 views of the music on YouTube.



