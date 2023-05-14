Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa are known for their high-energy dance moves. The chemistry and performance of the actors in this song will steal your heart.

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known performer who has often demonstrated his dancing and acting abilities in films and music videos. His music went mainstream, and his admirers dubbed him a "trending star." Fans are going crazy about his chemistry with Monalisa on his new single "Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi" from Tere Naam. Khesari Lal Yadav and Indu Sonali sang the song.

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Although Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his high-energy dance moves, the chemistry and performance of the actors in this song will steal your heart.

    'Khali Batiya Se Pet Nahi' is a song about their first night after their marriage. Khesari Lal and Monalisa are featured in the song, engaging in a steamy bedroom and rain romance.

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    They're looking hot as they sway and sing along in a passionate embrace. The music is beautiful, and Khesari and Monalisa's bedroom romance in the rain will leave you wanting more.

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    The audience is going wild for this love song. Fans are gushing over the pair, praising them for their performance and remarking on their stunning connection. There have been 330,598 views of the music on YouTube.


     

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report RBA

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report

    Urfi Javed on her love life Earlier I was a hopeless romantic now I am not Reason ex boyfriend? MSW

    Urfi Javed on her love life: “Earlier I was a hopeless romantic, now I am not”, Reason ex-boyfriend?

    Salman Khan Da-bangg Concert: Actor thanks Kolkata for accepting him with 'love', praises crowd ADC

    Salman Khan Da-bangg Concert: Actor thanks Kolkata for accepting him with 'love', praises crowd

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event ADC

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event

    From Alia Bhatt to Gauhar Khan: Actresses on embracing motherhood msw

    From Alia Bhatt to Gauhar Khan: Actresses on embracing motherhood

    Recent Stories

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report RBA

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report

    No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row AJR

    'No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row

    ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Check direct link results.cisce.org AJR

    ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Check direct link results.cisce.org

    Here are some benefits of eating fish, check them out ADC

    Here are some benefits of eating fish, check them out

    Who is Praveen Sood, CBI appoints new Director for a period of two years

    Who is Praveen Sood, CBI appoints new Director for a period of two years

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon