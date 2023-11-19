Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe 2023 by the previous year's winner R'Bonney Gabriel.

The 72nd Miss Universe competition took place on November 18, 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador. Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe 2023 by the previous year's winner R'Bonney Gabriel.

The pictures

The new Miss Universe holds a communications degree and her anxiety attacks inspired her to launch a project called "Entiende tu mente" (Understand Your Mind). According to sources, it attempts to highlight the importance of mental health and assist de-stigmatizing it.

The runners-up list

Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was crowned the runner-up, with Moraya Wilson of Australia taking second place.

Miss Universe pageant 2023

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant was held on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time, and on Sunday, November 19, at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time. The event was also streamed live on Miss Universe's YouTube and X accounts.

From all around the world, 84 women competed for the title of Miss Universe and this year's pageant emphasized inclusivity and growth. The competition began with two married mothers, Michelle Cohn from Guatemala and Maria Camila Avella Montaez from Colombia. Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garett, was the first plus-sized model to compete.