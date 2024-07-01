Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma talks about sex scene with Shweta Tripathi and their characters in upcoming season

    "Mirzapur" first hit the screens in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020. Now, the highly awaited third season is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 5. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, "Mirzapur" stands as one of India’s most prominent crime thriller franchises.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Mirzapur's second season concluded on a big cliffhanger, leaving many unsolved concerns. One of them is the scene between Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and Chote Tyagi (played by Vijay Varma), in which they go on an amorous adventure and the latter has a sexual awakening. Fans of Mirzapur were taken aback by the revelation and left wondering how their intense chemistry and tension would develop. There’s a lot of uncertainty on whether it’s him who is dead or his evil twin, Bade.

    In an exclusive interview with News18, ahead of Season 3 streaming, Vijay analysed the much-discussed private moment between Chote and Golu. Recalling the scene, he said, “That moment had this boy who is very wide-eyed, innocent, and romantic in his heart and head and is head-over-heels in love with this girl. What happened then is that he probably learned something about himself. She was the teacher there."

    He added, “It was interesting for this character to go through an interesting experiment like this with Golu. On the surface, she comes across as a very normal and cutesy girl. But people forget that in her first scene, she’s seen reading an erotica of a certain nature in a library. She’s bent differently and she introduces him to it [erotic sex].”

    In addition, Vijay disclosed that this season of Mirzapur had an intimacy coordinator on site, in contrast to the previous two. He said that they play a huge part and that having seminars with them helps to create a "protected" environment during the filming.

    He claimed that the filming of physically intimate scenes includes a systematic choreography that is rich in technical details, refuting the sensationalism surrounding the process.

    "Mirzapur" first hit the screens in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020. Now, the highly awaited third season is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 5. Fans are eagerly counting down the days, ready to dive back into the raw and intense world of "Mirzapur."

    The series features a stellar cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur in lead roles, with Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha also contributing significantly.

