Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian SUPER SEXY photos: 7 times American socialite broke internet with revealing pictures

    Kim Kardashian is famous for her stunning figure, and her brand Skims recently revealed her bikini size for her sunbathing moments. She also shared photos on Instagram, showcasing herself in Skims' latest limited edition snakeskin print bikini

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian

    In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian surprised fans by revealing she has a major crush on a twenty-one-year-old football player. This admission has sparked a frenzy among her fans, who are buzzing about the significant age difference between Kim and her crush

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian

    The revelation about Kim Kardashian's crush on a much younger man has fans going crazy. The age gap has become a hot topic of discussion, with many expressing shock and curiosity about this unexpected confession from the reality TV star

    article_image3

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian is known for her dedication to maintaining her youthful appearance. She's been open about the measures she takes to stay young, from skincare routines to fitness regimes, highlighting her commitment to defying the aging process

    article_image4

    Kim Kardashian

    Despite her efforts, Kim has admitted that the fear of getting old is something she struggles with. In a candid moment on The Kardashians, she expressed her anxiety about aging and how it has been affecting her, particularly after her recent revelation about her crush

    article_image5

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian has also discovered a new passion for movie-making. She revealed her desire to transition into this field, stating, "I can do a movie a year." This new ambition showcases her drive to explore different creative avenues and stay relevant in the entertainment industry

    article_image6

    Kim Kardashian

    During a confessional in the same episode, Kim candidly spoke about her belief that she has about ten years left to maintain her good looks. She mentioned, "I’ve got about ten years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me," indicating her realistic outlook on aging

    article_image7

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim also hinted at taking some time off after her self-imposed ten-year timeline. She expressed a desire to slow down and possibly step back from the limelight once she feels she can no longer keep up with the demands of maintaining her appearance and public image

    article_image8

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian's revelations provide insight into how she balances her career aspirations and personal life. Her openness about her fears and future plans offers a glimpse into the pressures she faces as a public figure constantly in the spotlight, striving to stay young and relevant

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know AJR

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know

    Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' to release in Japan in November; check date here ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' to release in Japan in November; check date here

    BREAKING TV actors Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza summoned by ED in Money Laundering case; Read on ATG

    BREAKING: TV actors Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza summoned by ED in Money Laundering case; Read on

    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media anr

    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media

    WATCH: Virat Kohli and team stuck in Barbados, cricketer video calls Anushka Sharma to show bad weather RKK

    WATCH: Virat Kohli and team stuck in Barbados, cricketer video calls Anushka Sharma to show bad weather

    Recent Stories

    NCW chief Rekha Sharma visits Hathras stampede site, calls for FIR against godman AJR

    NCW chief Rekha Sharma visits Hathras stampede site, calls for FIR against godman

    Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren to become CM again AJR

    Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren to become CM again

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know AJR

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know

    Maintain constant vigil, screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra AJR

    'Screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra

    Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon ATG

    Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon