Miley Cyrus, 29 makes it into Forbes’ 30 under 30 list; here's how singer reacted

Miley Cyrus has been included in Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 List; the singer shared that she just made the cut off, as she turned 29 last week.

International singer Miley Cyrus has made the cut for Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 List, and the singer took to Twitter following the statement on Wednesday, December 01, to show her gratitude. “FORBES 30 UNDER 30,” the singer captioned a video from her 30 Under 30 shoot. “I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci.” In the video, the singer said that songwriting is the "greatest joy that I have in my life."

The 29-year-old continued,“Songwriting is the greatest joy that I have in my life. It’s my favourite part of what I do. Taking it in and being thankful every day for the fact that I write songs for existence because a lot of people write songs, and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those souls, I never forget how lucky I am,”

In the video, she was seen talking about making the class of 2022 on her Twitter account, posting BTS video from her Forbes shoot where she discussed her career, fans, and Happy Hippie Foundation.



Miley Cyrus also worked as a judge for choosing this year's other music honorees, including Jack Harlow, Willow Smith, Tinashe, Olivia Rodrigo, Giveon and The Kid LAROI.

On the other hand, there is news that Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will host Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC. The show will be live on Peacock from Miami, USA on the New Year's eve from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.