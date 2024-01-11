Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Is Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film hit or flop? Read on

    Merry Christmas first reviews: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan praises Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'outstanding performances' in Merry Christmas. The thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. The film will be released on January 12.

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Is Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film hit or flop? Read on RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Merry Christmas, a thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has received its initial reviews, and it appears like filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is gearing up to produce another gem following his 2018 blockbuster, Andhadhun. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and a few others saw the film before it hits cinemas on January 12 and praised it. 

    Vignesh Shivan praises Merry Christmas
    Taking to his Instagram Stories, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Absolutely awestruck by the outstanding performances from @actorvijaysethupathi & @katrinakaif in this superbly written thrilling screenplay from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial's music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins is just tooo good! Enjoy it in theatres from Jan12th! Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease."

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Is Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film hit or flop? Read on RBA

    Other views on Merry Christmas
    Film trade analyst Sathish Kumar M wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#MerryChristmas is like a Vintage Thriller film with interesting scenes in the police station in the second half and climax with #SriramRaghavan’s style.”

    An X user by the name of Delusional Amphibian wrote about the film, “#Merry Christmas - A Slow burning mystery drama which takes its own time to setup, builds to a crescendo & then pays off in the final act. Last 15 minutes is the film but for it to work, you need to invest in first 1.5 hours. You might think where this is all leading to but only in the final act you get to know Sriram Raghavan was holding all the cards till the end. In the climax, with no dialogues being said (but still so much being said) VJS walks away with all the applause! Anything more would be a spoiler. Watch it without comparing it with Andhadhun.”

    Cine Observer wrote on X, “#MerryChristmas is a slow burn thriller that moves at a gentle pace for the most part. @VijaySethuOffl looks absolutely at ease and @KatrinaKaifFB looks ravishing as ever. The story is based on a French novel. #SriramRaghavan takes his time to get to the gripping part @proyuvraaj.”

    Another tweet from Films and Stuffs, read: “Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif completely held and shouldered the first half of #MerryChristmas, which led to the riveting second half. Peak chemistry.”

    A review by X user Delusional Amphibian is also making the rounds. According to the user, it takes roughly 1.5 hours until Sriram Raghavan exposes all of his cards in the last 15 minutes. The user also reveals that there are no talks throughout those minutes, despite a lot being delivered. He also requested that people see it in Hindi. Check out his X review here:

    About Merry Christmas: 
    Merry Christmas was filmed in two languages, with different supporting actors in each. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand also appear in the Hindi version. The Tamil version, on the other hand, stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Raat Akeli Hai, a new song from the film, was released on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SAG Awards 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, receive top nods RBA

    SAG Awards 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, receive top nods

    Boycott Maldives: FWICE appeals filmmakers to refrain from shooting in Maldives amidst controversy ATG

    Boycott Maldives: FWICE appeals filmmakers to refrain from shooting in Maldives amidst controversy

    Allu Arjun wishes 'Pushpa' director Sukumar on his birthday, calls him 'Genius' RKK

    Allu Arjun wishes 'Pushpa' director Sukumar on his birthday, calls him 'Genius'

    Visit Lakshadweep: Pankaj Tripathi says, 'People visit Maldives only to show off' RBA

    Visit Lakshadweep: Pankaj Tripathi says, 'People visit Maldives only to show off'

    Shah Rukh Khan takes selfie with Uttarkashi heros, 'Jawan' actor's heartwarming gesture goes viral RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan takes selfie with Uttarkashi heros, 'Jawan' actor's heartwarming gesture goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Goa murder case: Investigation shifts focus to scene recreation with Suchana Seth AJR

    Goa murder case: Investigation shifts focus to scene recreation with Suchana Seth

    Killer Soup to Echo: 7 OTT releases to watch this weekend RBA

    Killer Soup to Echo: 7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

    cricket Newly appointed Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi voices concerns over team's pace attack osf

    Newly appointed Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi voices concerns over team's pace attack

    Antony Blinken reflects Palestine visit as positive as Palestine President Abbas commits to reform in Gaza avv

    Antony Blinken reflects Palestine visit as positive as Palestine President Abbas commits to reform in Gaza

    Team India's hilarious take on 'chilling' in Mohali ahead of clash against Afghanistan goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Team India's hilarious take on 'chilling' in Mohali ahead of clash against Afghanistan goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon