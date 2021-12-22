Meet Sridevi's look-alike, Dipali Choudhary; she looks uncannily like the late actress (WATCH)

Instagram users have found a doppelganger of late lady superstar Sridevi. Meet Dipali Choudhary, a vlogger with more than 33k followers on Instagram. In her bio, Dipali Choudhary has written that she is a 'cute jatani'. Dipali has an uncanny resemblance to Sridevi, if you don't believe check out her pictures and videos.

As soon after social media users spotted Dipali’s profile, they started sharing her pictures and video on various online platforms. Dipali often shares videos of herself enacting famous scenes from Sridevi’s films.

She recently post a video on Instagram in which she was seen mimicking a scene from Sridevi’s film Laadla. Dressed in a red costume, Dipali can be seen lip-syncing the actress' dialogues from the film. “My favourite dialogue Sridevi movie Laadla (sic),” the video caption read. Taking to the comments section, many users have gone wild, and dropped comments like ‘Waaaaaah supaaaaarb’, Gusse me shree devi Or bhi achhi lagti hai’, ‘Are u shree devi’, बेहतरीन लाजबाव परफेक्ट एक्ट’, ‘Are siri devi mill gai’.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sridevi’s filmmaker husband, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture from the couple’s vacay to Alaska in 1998. Posting the photo on Instagram, he wrote, ‘Alaska 1998’. Sridevi is covered in a red scarf and black coat, while Boney is dressed in a white tee, and both are seen in stylish sunshades. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996, and the couple has two beautiful daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi passed away in Dubai.

