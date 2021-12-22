  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Sridevi's look-alike, Dipali Choudhary; she looks uncannily like the late actress (WATCH)

    Instagram users discovered a content creator with an uncanny resemblance to late Sridevi; take a look

    Meet Sridevi's look-alike, Dipali Choudhary; she looks uncannily like the late actress RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Instagram users have found a doppelganger of late lady superstar Sridevi. Meet Dipali Choudhary, a vlogger with more than 33k followers on Instagram. In her bio, Dipali Choudhary has written that she is a 'cute jatani'. Dipali has an uncanny resemblance to Sridevi, if you don't believe check out her pictures and videos. 

    As soon after social media users spotted Dipali’s profile, they started sharing her pictures and video on various online platforms. Dipali often shares videos of herself enacting famous scenes from Sridevi’s films.

    She recently post a video on Instagram in which she was seen mimicking a scene from Sridevi’s film Laadla. Dressed in a red costume, Dipali can be seen lip-syncing the actress' dialogues from the film. “My favourite dialogue Sridevi movie Laadla (sic),” the video caption read. Taking to the comments section, many users have gone wild, and dropped comments like ‘Waaaaaah supaaaaarb’, Gusse me shree devi Or bhi achhi lagti hai’, ‘Are u shree devi’, बेहतरीन लाजबाव परफेक्ट एक्ट’, ‘Are siri devi mill gai’. 

    Meanwhile, a few days back, Sridevi’s filmmaker husband, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture from the couple’s vacay to Alaska in 1998. Posting the photo on Instagram, he wrote, ‘Alaska 1998’. Sridevi is covered in a red scarf and black coat, while Boney is dressed in a white tee, and both are seen in stylish sunshades. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996, and the couple has two beautiful daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi passed away in Dubai.
     

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie

    Death on the Nile Trailer: Ali Fazal makes his Appearance in Gal Gadot's murder mystery (Watch) RCB

    Death on the Nile Trailer: Ali Fazal makes his Appearance in Gal Gadot's murder mystery (Watch)

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    This is how Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas find out about their big tradition here DRB

    This is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas; find out about their ‘big tradition’ here

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Recent Stories

    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected-dnm

    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected

    Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance

    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie

    Death on the Nile Trailer: Ali Fazal makes his Appearance in Gal Gadot's murder mystery (Watch) RCB

    Death on the Nile Trailer: Ali Fazal makes his Appearance in Gal Gadot's murder mystery (Watch)

    Omicron in India PM Modi expected to chair crucial meeting on Thursday gcw

    Omicron in India: PM Modi expected to chair crucial meeting on Thursday

    Recent Videos

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon
    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon