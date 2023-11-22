Marathi actress Priya Bapat to play lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming thriller film

Priya Bapat is known for her work in Marathi cinema and she expressed her excitement about bringing this intriguing subject to life, noting that working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a daily learning experience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is poised to play the lead in an untitled 90s thriller directed by Sejal Shah. Priya Bapat, known for her lauded performance in the film 'Kaksparsh', was recently announced as the film's female lead. Priya highlighted her pleasure in working on this riveting script in an interview, characterizing it as intriguing. She expressed her excitement to work alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, stating that the film's setting in the 1990s provides an extra element of nostalgia.

Priya Bapat was lauded as a brilliant actor by filmmaker Sejal Shah, who praised her ability to bring reality to her portrayals. Shah believes that the on-screen pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Priya Bapat will provide viewers with a novel and unique experience.

Vinod Bhanushali is producing the untitled thriller, which is now shooting in Mumbai for 40 days. The screenplay was written by National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia and the film is intended to be suspenseful, dramatic, and nostalgic.

About Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat has created a niche for herself in the Marathi entertainment industry with parts in films such as Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi, as well as shows such as City of Dreams and Happy Journey. As production continues, excitement for this partnership between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Priya Bapat grows, promising a captivating cinematic experience.