The first-look motion poster for Mani Ratnam's upcoming romance drama, 'Inji Vellam', has been unveiled. It features lead actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in an affectionate embrace, hinting at a central romance.

Mani Ratnam's Romantic Drama 'Inji Vellam'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is returning to romance drama with 'Inji Vellam'. On Monday, the Tamil film's first-look motion poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi was unveiled. Mani Ratnam’s production banner Madras Talkies shared the poster on X and Instagram. Check it out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

The first-look poster of the film instantly grabs attention with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi sharing an affectionate embrace, hinting at a romance at the heart of the story. The filmmakers have chosen to keep the plot and details about the rest of the cast closely guarded for now.

Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman Reunite

The film reunites acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, marking yet another collaboration between the celebrated duo, with Rahman taking charge of the music.

Crew and Release Details

'Inji Vellam' has cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhayay, while Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. It is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027. (ANI)