On his 75th birthday, Mammootty's fans were treated to a glimpse of his character from 'Om Chapter 1', co-starring Dhanush. The title and first-look poster of his other film, 'Mela', were also unveiled, presenting him in an intense avatar.

Mammootty's Glimpse in 'Om Chapter 1'

The makers of 'Om Chapter 1' unveiled a glimpse of Mammootty's character from the film on the actor's 75th birthday on Monday. The film stars Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. It is written and directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, while the music of the film is led by Sai Abhyankkar. Mammootty is set to play the role of Burma Karthikeyan in the movie.

The makers have released a video showcasing the actor's charisma and power in the smuggling world. He was seen firing guns and smoking a cigar in the glimpse video. The actor shared the video on his X handle on Monday. https://x.com/mammukka/status/2096852787024036227 'OM' is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026. The film is jointly produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag under the banner of Wunderbar Films.

First Look of 'Mela' Unveiled

Earlier, superstar Mammootty's 75th birthday began with a special update for his fans as the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film with director Nithish Sahadev, 'Mela', were unveiled on Monday. The makers shared the first-look poster on their social media handle with a special wish for the actor: "Wishing Our Dearest Mammukka very Happy Birthday," wrote Nithish Sahadev on Instagram.

The first-look poster presents Mammootty in an intense and rugged avatar. The veteran actor is seen wearing a black shirt and black mundu, sporting a commanding look.

Future Collaboration for 'Padayaatra'

Mammootty will further reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for 'Padayaatra'. The actor-director duo last collaborated in the film 'Vidheyan'. They have earlier worked in films like Anantaram and Mathilukal. (ANI)