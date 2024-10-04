Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here

    Mallika Sherawat recently stirred conversations by recalling a troubling incident from her past in a viral video. While discussing her experience filming a significant movie in Dubai, she revealed unsettling details about harassment by a male co-star, prompting speculation about the identity of the actor and the film

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Mallika Sherawat, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' once shared a disturbing incident where she was harassed by a male co-star. A clip of the actress recalling the incident has gone viral on the Internet, in which she talks about her experience while filming for a 'big movie' in Dubai with a 'big star cast.'

    In the video, Mallika described her time on the set, mentioning that she was shooting for a large multi-starrer production in Dubai, which was a well-loved and successful comedy film. She described the experience as initially normal and professional.

    However, Mallika then revealed a darker aspect of her time there, sharing how the lead actor of the film used to knock on her door at midnight, to the point where it seemed he would break it down. She stated that the actor wanted to enter her bedroom, but she firmly refused. Due to her resistance, the actor chose never to work with her again.

    Mallika did not disclose any names, but following the video’s circulation, many people online began speculating about the identity of the actor and the film. Commenters on Reddit suggested that the film in question could be the 2007 superhit 'Welcome,' as it was filmed in Dubai, featured a large star cast, and included Mallika in a comedic role.

    Mallika’s upcoming movie, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' marks her return to Hindi films after a two-year gap. Her last appearance was in Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/RKay.' The new film also stars Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, both of whom have recently seen success at the box office.

