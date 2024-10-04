Superstar Rajnikanth got discharged from hospital after 4 days; Read on

Superstar Rajinikanth has been discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai after four days of treatment for swelling in the aorta. His return home has brought immense joy to his fans, who had been anxiously awaiting updates. Following a successful non-surgical procedure, Rajinikanth's health has significantly improved

Superstar Rajinikanth, who had been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Ayyanavaram, Chennai, has returned home after four days of care, bringing great relief and happiness to his devoted fans. The 73-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on September 30, 2024, following a health scare related to swelling in a major artery.

According to reports, Rajinikanth developed swelling in the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart. Prompt medical attention was needed, and the actor was taken to Apollo Hospital, where a non-surgical procedure known as transcatheter treatment was performed. The procedure, led by senior cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish, involved placing a stent to treat the swelling in the artery. It lasted for over three hours and was reported to be a success.

After the treatment, Apollo Hospital released an official statement regarding Rajinikanth's condition. The hospital confirmed that the actor had been admitted due to the swelling in his aorta, and the required treatment had been carried out using non-invasive techniques. The statement also assured fans that the procedure had gone as planned and that Rajinikanth’s health was showing significant improvement. The hospital mentioned that the treatment had been successfully completed, and Rajinikanth was doing well and was expected to return home within two days. After a period of close monitoring in the ICU, Rajinikanth was moved to a regular ward once his condition stabilized.

Late on the night of October 4, Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital, ending a period of uncertainty for his fans who had been eagerly following updates on his health. News of his discharge spread rapidly, and his followers took to social media to celebrate, expressing their relief and joy at the actor’s recovery. Although Rajinikanth's health condition has significantly improved, doctors have advised him to rest for the next three weeks. Consequently, he will not be able to participate in promotional activities for his upcoming film "Vettaiyan," which is scheduled for release on October 10, 2024. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, the movie will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. While fans are disappointed that the superstar will not be present for promotional events, they remain hopeful for his full recovery and eagerly await the film's release.

In light of Rajinikanth's hospitalization, several well-wishers from the film industry came forward to offer their prayers and support.

