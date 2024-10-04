Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH

    Bigg Boss 18 is all set to captivate audiences starting October 6, 2024, with Shilpa Shirodkar, a 90s Bollywood sensation, confirmed as the first contestant. Known for working alongside stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa is ready to bring nostalgia and excitement to Salman Khan's reality show

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 6, 2024, and excitement is building among fans, especially with the first confirmed contestant. Shilpa Shirodkar, a prominent actress from the 90s known for her collaborations with Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Amitabh Bachchan, is preparing to enter Salman Khan's infamous house. Notably, Shilpa is also the sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu, making her entry even more significant.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In a recently released promotional video, Shilpa expressed her confidence about joining the show. She reflected on her past, stating that she was seen as unconventional and bold, often referred to as the "sensational queen of the 90s." She highlighted her experience of working alongside major stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. Shilpa revealed that her only dream was to collaborate with Salman Khan, and she was thrilled that this dream was finally coming true.

    The makers of Bigg Boss 18 shared the promo with a captivating caption, indicating that someone who had once envisioned a dream was coming to fulfill it on the show. Fans quickly engaged with the promo, and notable TV star Anita Hassanandani expressed her enthusiasm by commenting that she was already glued to the TV and wished Shilpa the best.

    Shilpa, sister to actress Namrata Shirodkar—who is married to the popular South star Mahesh Babu—is anticipated to bring her charm and experience to the Bigg Boss house, adding a nostalgic element to this season.

    Alongside Shilpa, there are rumors that well-known TV actor Shehzada Dhami and actress Nia Sharma will also join the contestant lineup this year. Prepare for an evening full of drama and entertainment as Bigg Boss 18 debuts on October 6 at 9 PM, exclusively on Colors TV and Jio Cinema!

