Deepika Padukone to make FIRST post-pregnancy appearance at 'Singham Again' trailer launch? Know here

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their daughter in early September. As Deepika embraces her new role as a mother, rumors suggest her first public appearance may be at the Singham Again trailer launch on October 7 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their daughter in early September. Deepika gave birth on September 8 at a hospital in Mumbai, and shortly after, the couple returned home with their newborn. While they have yet to announce their daughter’s name, Deepika is currently enjoying her new role as a mother. There are rumors suggesting that she may make her first public appearance post-motherhood at the highly anticipated trailer launch of Singham Again.

    As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, this grand event is planned for October 7 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, with an estimated 2,000 fans and media members in attendance. The source quoted by Bollywood Hungama mentioned that the launch would be anything but ordinary, hinting at a large-scale event with stars such as Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. The trailer is one of the most anticipated of the year, and the organizers are making considerable efforts to ensure the launch is a significant event.

    The report indicated that the trailer launch for Singham Again will be held at the expansive Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The venue can accommodate around 2,000 people, and the event will be attended not just by members of the media but also by fans of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. The filmmakers are determined to make the trailer launch a landmark event for 2024, enhancing the excitement around this highly anticipated release.

    The movie is slated for release on November 1. Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is already one of the most awaited films of the year, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham for the third time in the franchise. The film is gearing up for an action-packed release this Diwali.

    Singham Franchise Overview

    Rohit Shetty has successfully created a cop universe in Bollywood, which includes Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar respectively. In Singham Again, these three stars are set to unite, and Arjun Kapoor will also play a crucial role in the film.

    Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise is renowned for its intense action sequences and anti-corruption storylines. The first film, Singham (2011), featured Bajirao Singham, a determined police officer who stands against the corrupt politician Jaikant Shikre, played by Prakash Raj. The movie’s impactful dialogues and strong anti-corruption message connected well with viewers.

    Singham Returns (2014) showcased Singham in Mumbai as a DCP fighting a complex political conspiracy involving corrupt officials. This sequel elevated the stakes with more action and an expanded socio-political narrative.

    The third installment in Shetty's cop universe, Simmba, starred Ranveer Singh alongside Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo appearance as Singham in this film.

