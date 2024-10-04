Thekku Vadakku REVIEW: Will Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinayakan's film, win audiences' hearts? Read THIS

Thekku Vadakku X Review: Popular Malayalam actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vinayakan star istar in the comedy Thekku Vadakku. S. Hareesh wrote the script, and Sam CS created the soundtrack. After considerable anticipation, Prem Sankar's "Thekku Vadakku" opened in theatres on October 4, 2024.

Thekku Vadakku is a comedy-drama film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vinayakan. Sam CS created the movie's soundtrack, while S. Hareesh wrote the screenplay. "Thekku Vadakku," directed by Prem Sankar and produced by Anjana Philip, opened in theatres on October 4, 2024, amid high expectation.

Thekku Vadakku storyline

In this satirical comedy-drama written by S. Harish, two adversaries--a retired engineer and a rice mill owner--find themselves embroiled in a bitter feud. Their unending conflict captivates the entire town as they duel in an attempt to emerge triumphant, with everyone watching to see if the loser can accept loss with dignity.

Thekku Vadakku Cast and Crew

Vinayakan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, two well-known actors, star in "Thekku Vadakku". They are accompanied by Merin Jose, Vineeth Viswam, Melvin G. Babu, and Shameer Khan. This amazing cast brings the film's plot to life, bringing both comic and emotional components. Prem Sankar directed "Thekku Vadakku" and Anjana Philip produced it.

S. Hareesh wrote the film's screenplay, and Suresh Rajan handled the cinematography. Sam CS wrote the music, while Kiran Das edited it. Rakhil V directed the production design, and Mafia Sasi choreographed the action sequences. Prasanna Sujith handled the choreography, and the lyrics were written by Lakshmi Shrikumar. Ayesha Shafeer Sait was in charge of the costumes, while Amal Chandra did the makeup. Saji C. Joseph was the production controller, while Anil Amballur oversaw finances.

Bose V served as the primary associate director, and Abu Valayamkulam oversaw the casting. The film also included colour grading by Liju Prabhakar, sound design by Nithin Lukose, still photography by Anish Aloysious, and VFX and title animation by Coconut Bunch Creations. Push360 handled the design work, and the audio label was Think Music.

The debut of "Thekku Vadakku" is eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this comedy-drama picture.

