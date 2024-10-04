Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha Welcomes Baby Girl on Navratri

    Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. Her husband, Bhuvan Ponnanna, shared the joyous news on social media.

    Harshika Poonacha Welcomes Baby Girl on Navratri
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Bengaluru (Oct 4): Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. Her husband, Bhuvan Ponnanna, shared the joyous news on social media. The couple welcomed their daughter in the early hours of Friday morning. Harshika, Bhuvan, and their families are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. 'Hi everyone, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our 'Chaikarti Moodi'. Harshi and the baby are both doing well. I think our daughter looks exactly like Harshi. And Harshi says, our daughter is my replica. Let's see..! Thank you all for your wishes and love on this journey. With love..' Bhuvan Ponnanna wrote on social media.

    Golden Star Ganesh and Shilpa Shetty recently hosted a grand baby shower for Harshika Poonacha. The event occurred at Ganesh's residence, which was extravagantly decorated with balloons. The house was adorned with blue and pink balloons, perfectly themed for the baby shower. They even had a cake designed with a baby cradle hanging from a tree branch, which they cut and celebrated with.

    Harshika Poonacha, who hails from Ammathi in Kodagu, married Bhuvan Ponnanna in 2023. Bhuvan Ponnanna is an actor and model who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss.

     

