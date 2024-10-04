Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth soared to $206.2 billion, surpassing Jeff Bezos, as Meta's shares jumped 23% after strong Q2 sales. His metaverse bet pays off, growing his fortune by $78 billion in 2024. Zuckerberg now ranks 2nd globally, $1.1 billion ahead of Bezos and $50 billion behind Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surged to a record $206.2 billion, catapulting him to the second spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos. This significant leap is attributed to Meta Platforms Inc.'s soaring shares, which have climbed 23% since the company reported impressive Q2 sales.

Zuckerberg's bold bet on the metaverse, initially deemed a costly misstep, has yielded substantial returns in recent months. His fortune has grown by $78 billion this year, the largest gain among the world's 500 richest individuals tracked by Bloomberg.

Meta's aggressive investments in data centers, computing power, and AI technology have positioned the company as a leader in the industry-wide AI race. The company's innovative projects, including the newly unveiled Orion augmented reality glasses, demonstrate Zuckerberg's commitment to long-term growth.

The 40-year-old CEO and co-founder owns a 13% stake in Meta, which closed at an all-time high of $582.77 on Thursday. This remarkable surge has propelled Zuckerberg four spots up the wealth index this year.

As of now, Zuckerberg's net worth is $1.1 billion ahead of Jeff Bezos and $50 billion behind Elon Musk.

