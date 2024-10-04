BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore

Early Friday morning, a group of miscreants attacked the house of former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. The attack involved bricks, bombs, and gunshots. Arjun Singh was injured in the attack, suffering injuries from bomb splinters. The incident has caused widespread panic in the area.

Following the attack on Arjun Singh, the situation in the Meghna Mor area of Jagaddal became tense, with clashes erupting between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters. Arjun Singh stated that he was inside his house when the attack occurred. Bricks and bombs were thrown at his security guards and BJP workers, and shots were fired. Arjun himself confirmed, 'I have bomb splinters in my leg.'

Arjun alleged that Trinamool Congress miscreants hurled bombs and opened fire in front of his house, which is also a labor housing complex. He claimed that the miscreants fled after throwing the bombs and firing shots. He identified the attackers as a local councilor's son and 15-20 others.

Arjun Singh had rejoined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections after being denied a ticket by the Trinamool Congress. However, he lost the election. He had previously joined the BJP before the last Lok Sabha elections after being denied a ticket by the Trinamool Congress and had won that time. Since the recent Lok Sabha elections, Arjun has been targeted multiple times, and he has filed several complaints regarding these incidents.

