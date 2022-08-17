Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Mammootty posts a picture in his traditional avatar to wish his fans and followers a Happy Malayali New Year. Take a look

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Mammootty has ruled Mollywood for over five decades, and every film is eagerly anticipated. Mammootty came to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy Malayali New Year. He even uploaded a photo of himself dressed up in traditional attire. 

    Today, the celebrity wished his followers a Happy Malayali New Year with a social media message. He posted a photo of himself in a traditional avatar, wearing a yellow shirt, white lungi, and sunglasses, "Happy New Year from my heart to all Malayalis."

     
    Mammootty's next project will be the highly anticipated suspense thriller Rorschach. The film is now under post-production and is billed as an explosive action thriller. In terms of the technical team, Midhun Mukundan is involved in this project as a music composer, while Anantha Krishnan is in charge of the camera work. In addition to Mammootty, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker will appear in supporting parts in Rorschach.

    The project, directed by Nissam Basheer, is supported by Mammmootty's newly created banner, Mammootty Kampany. According to sources, the creators plan to premiere this highly awaited film on September 7th, which also happens to be actor Mammootty's 71st birthday. The formal announcement of the film's release date is still pending.

    In addition, Mammootty has been cast in an essential role in Akhil Akkineni's next spy thriller, Agent. Surender Reddy directed the production, which Ramabrahmam Sunkara funded under AK Entertainments in collaboration with Surender 2 Cinema.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
