    Esha Gupta HOT pictures and video: Actress flaunts cleavage in sexy low-cut blouse, breaks the Internet

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    Esha Gupta posted a sexy snapshot of herself in a bold avatar in a blouse on Instagram. In the photo, the actress is seen showing off her cleavage.

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress, is a modern-day sensuality queen in every word. Esha, the Aashram 3 actress, epitomises hotness and bravery like no other.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    She outperforms most of her colleagues across the country when pulling off trendy and successful avatars. Much love and devotion surround the Raaz 3 actress; she never fails to offer her fans a reason to rejoice and adore her.

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    On Tuesday, Esha Gupta shocked the Internet when she posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself in a sensual avatar wearing a blouse. Soon after the photo-sharing platform shared the picture, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote,"Always love your look. ❤️❤️❤️," another commented, “Gorgeous." A third fan wrote, “Awesome."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta's Instagram feed is a pleasure for her followers. The actress frequently posts the sexiest photographs and videos of herself on social media, leaving everyone speechless. Previously, Esha ignited the Internet with her sexy monochromatic video. (Video)
     

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    The actress posted a video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen sizzling in a black thigh-slit dress. She completed her ensemble with a white pearl necklace.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    The actress may be seen staring directly into the camera in one of the sequences. At the same time, she enters inside her house's hallways, showing her stunning beauty.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    In an interview earlier this year, Esha defended her decision to wear daring outfits and emphasised how double standards still exist in society for women. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    "I believe I am doing what every other lady is doing; the only difference is that they are not celebrities." "Esha informed us. "I'm simply being myself and going about my business." Also Read: SEXY video, photos: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    " I'm not pretending to be someone else. When it comes to negativity, I stopped worrying about it years ago since people will speak and talk and eventually become weary of it "Esha Gupta stated. Also Read: Pictures: Is Mia Khalifa single again? 

