    Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality

    Vijay Deverakonda's mother Madhavi Deverakonda organised a pooja for him and Ananya Panday in Hyderabad before the August 25th release of Liger.

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Ananya Panday arrived in Hyderabad to promote Liger and paid a visit to her co-star Vijay Deverakonda's family. The actor, who also met Vijay's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, tweeted images from their meeting on her Instagram account on Wednesday. 

    According to the actress, Vijay Deverakonda's mother also organised a pooja for the film Liger. Ananya captioned the photo, "Blessings from Vijay's Amma and a pooja at his house in Hyderabad for Liger." Thank you, grateful, and blessed. Aunty, thank you so much.


    Sharing some photos from the poojs on Twitter, he wrote, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)So Poooja  and sacred Bands for all of us..Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour."

    Puri Jagannadh directed the film co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar under Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. Mike Tyson appears in the film alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. On August 25, 2022, the film will be released in theatres worldwide.

    Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in Nuvvila in 2011. His breakthrough performance, however, came in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is most known for his roles in films such as Arjun Reddy by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade, to mention a few. In terms of acting, the Telugu actor was most recently seen in World Famous Lover.
     

