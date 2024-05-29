Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam Director Omar Lulu rubbishes sexual assault claims by actor

    Based on a complaint from a woman, reportedly an actress, Kerala police have filed a rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu. According to the complaint, she was raped multiple times by the filmmaker.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Kochi: The police filed an FIR against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu in a sexual assault case after a complaint by a young actor. According to the complaint, Lulu raped her multiple times after promising her a role in a film.  The Nedumbassery police recorded the statement of the actress in the incident. 

    The young actress, now residing permanently in Kochi, complained to the police against director Omar Lulu. The complaint was initially filed with the Kochi City Police and later transferred to the Nedumbassery Police. Allegedly, the complaint states that between January and April, Omar Lulu raped her at various locations under the guise of friendship and false promises of offering her opportunities in the film industry.

    The complainant had also acted in Omar Lulu's previous film. Omar Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape).

    Omar Lulu, in a statement to Asianet News, acknowledged having a close friendship with the actress and confirmed traveling to various locations with her. However, he asserted that following the termination of their friendship, personal animosity has arisen against him, suggesting a possible motive behind the complaint. Lulu also expressed suspicion about the involvement of a blackmailing group associated with the complainant.

    The Nedumbassery police are set to question Omar Lulu regarding the allegations.

    Omar Lulu's newest film, "Bad Boys," stars Rahman and Dhyan Srinivasan in the lead roles, while Shilu Abraham portrays the female lead.
     

