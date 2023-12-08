Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24

    Tragic loss in Malayalam cinema as promising actress Lakshmika Sajeevan, 24, passes away in Sharjah. Known for her stellar roles, her sudden demise leaves the industry in shock.

    In a tragic turn of events, the untimely demise of Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan, aged 24, has left the film industry in profound shock. The young and talented actress, celebrated for her exceptional acting skills, recently carved a niche for herself in the industry.

    Lakshmika Sajeevan breathed her last on a fateful Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, as per reports, succumbing to an unexpected heart attack. It was noted that she was employed at a bank in Sharjah at the time of her passing.

    Her noteworthy contribution to the cinematic realm includes a standout performance in the Malayalam short film titled "Kaakka," where she portrayed the lead character, Panchami. Her commendable portrayal in this film garnered acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.  Directed by Aju Ajeesh and produced under the banners of Vellithira Productions, 9 am Shibu K Moideen Productions, and NNG Films, "Kaakka" gained significant traction, amassing over 6 million views on the OTT app Neestream after its release on April 14, 2021.

    The late actress showcased her versatility in various films such as "Puzhayamma," "Panchavarnathathaa," "Saudi Vellakka," "Uyare," "Oru Kuttanadan Blog," "Oru Yamandan Premakatha," and "Nityaharitha Nayagan." Her final cinematic venture was the 2021 film "Koon," directed by Prasanth B Molickal.

    Additionally, the late actress received acclaim for her role as Devyani's teacher in the 2021 film "Puzhayamma," directed by Vijeesh Mani. Lakshmika Sajeevan's contributions to the world of cinema have left an indelible mark, and her sudden departure is mourned by fans, colleagues, and the industry at large.

