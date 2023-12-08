Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits nostalgic 'Mungaru Male' house after marriage: WATCH what she said

    Actress Pooja Gandhi, post-wedding, revisits 'Mungaru Male' locations, Kuvempu's birthplace in Kuppalli, stirring nostalgia. Emotionally reconnecting with her Kannada film roots, she explores the filming sites, sharing gratitude for the support received. Currently on her honeymoon, she cherishes memories at the 'Monsoon' shooting site in Sakaleshpur, showcasing love for Karnataka and its people.

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Actress Pooja Gandhi, recognized for her role in the iconic film 'Mungaru Male,' recently revisited the treasured locales associated with the movie after tying the knot. Her visit to Kuppalli, Kuvempu's birthplace, and the 'Monsoon' shooting site in Sakaleshpur have stirred nostalgia among fans.

    In homage to the tradition of 'Mantra Mangalya' marriage, upheld by Kuvempu, Pooja Gandhi, accompanied by her spouse Vijay Ghorpade, made their first visit to Kuvempu's birthplace in Kuppalli, honouring the revered poet's legacy.

    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits 'Kavimane' at Kuppalli along with husband Vijay Ghorpade: See pictures

    Sharing her sentiments in a video, Pooja reminisced about her maiden Kannada film, 'Mungaru Male,' recounting her journey from her first arrival in Karnataka in 2006 for the film. Fondly recalling her association with director Yograj Bhatt and the camaraderie shared with co-stars like Ananth Nag, Ganesh, Padmaja Rao, and Sudha Belawadi, she expressed gratitude to them for their support during her initial days in the industry.

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon

    "Today, revisiting the house and locations where 'Mungaru Male' was filmed has evoked overwhelming emotions. I had made a promise to myself to return here after marriage, and I am here today. Every corner of this place holds cherished memories. Exploring the 40-acre coffee plantation and the Hemavati River has been an exhilarating experience. I am indebted to Yograj Bhatt sir," expressed Pooja.

    Currently, enjoying her honeymoon phase with her husband Vijay Ghorpade, Pooja Gandhi is reliving cherished moments from her past while residing at the Sakaleshpur house where 'Monsoon' was filmed. The actress, known for her fluency in Kannada and affection towards Karnataka, continues to captivate audiences with her love for the state and its people.

